Iconic La Mexicana Bakery in South Austin closing, owner's daughter says

“Yes, it’s true. The Bakery will be closing," Lopez said. "But don’t think we got pushed out. Dad is retiring and wants to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Don’t be sad, be proud of what a Mexican immigrant came to build his American dream. If you know him you know he’s very humble and a hard worker. La Mexicana holds a special place in everyone’s heart to the Austin locals and has made history to good ol’ Austin. Legacy is what Dad will be leaving behind and no one can ever take that from him.”