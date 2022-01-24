Iconic La Mexicana Bakery in South Austin closing, owner's daughter says

AUSTIN, Texas — A longtime iconic Mexican taqueria and bakery in South Austin is closing its doors in mid-February, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
The Statesman reported La Mexicana Bakery, located at 1924 South First St., will be closing because the owner, Jesus Martinez Becerra, is retiring.
La Mexicana is known for its array of Mexican bread, baked goods and sweets such as bolillos, telera rolls, conchas, churros, tres leches cakes and more.
In a response to a tweet about the restaurant's closure, Becerra's daughter, Bianka Lopez, confirmed the news on Facebook and said the final date is still to be determined.
“Yes, it’s true. The Bakery will be closing," Lopez said. "But don’t think we got pushed out. Dad is retiring and wants to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Don’t be sad, be proud of what a Mexican immigrant came to build his American dream. If you know him you know he’s very humble and a hard worker. La Mexicana holds a special place in everyone’s heart to the Austin locals and has made history to good ol’ Austin. Legacy is what Dad will be leaving behind and no one can ever take that from him.”
Becerra opened the beloved staple on Mother's Day in 1989.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: