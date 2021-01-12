City of Austin sponsoring forum for city council District 4 residents

The forum will give residents an opportunity to meet the candidates running for the open council seat.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will be sponsoring a public forum on Thursday, Jan. 6, for the open District 4 Austin City Council seat left by Council Member Greg Casar.

The forum will be hosted by the City's Ethics Review Commission and the League of Women Voters Austin Area.

After Casar announced his bid for Congress, the special election is now set to occur on Jan. 25 to fill his seat.

"The event will be an opportunity for Austinites to listen to candidates express their views so audience members can understand candidates' positions and make an informed voting decision. The candidate s will serve the remaining term of the office being vacated," the City of Austin said in a press release.

The candidates are listed below in ballot order:

Amanda Rios

Isa Boonto

Ramesses II Setepenre

Melinda Schiera

Jade Lovera

Monica Guzmán

José “Chito” Vela

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed in the following ways:

Live at ATXN.TV (English & Spanish)

Cable TV channel 6

AT&T U-Verse channel 99

On the ATXN app on Roku or Apple TV

On KAZI FM 88.7

By telephone in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese (Dial 1-855-756-7520 ext. 78384# for English, 78385# for Spanish, or 78390# for Vietnamese)

For additional language interpretation requests, call Austin 311

Anyone interested in suggesting a question for the candidates during the forum can email forum@lwvaustin.org or call 512-893-1960 in English by 12 p.m. on Jan. 6.

There are also plans for another forum to be held in the event of a runoff election.