AUSTIN, Texas — Inside St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, it's normal to see people decorating the inside for the holidays. For Ivan and his mom, Hilda Ramirez, having a normal holiday is what they try to do, since that church is home for them.

The two fled their native country of Guatemala several years ago in search of a better life, and to get away from violence. After they crossed the border, they spent around 11 months in a detention center before being connected with the North Austin church.

They sought sanctuary, and Hilda decided to stay in the U.S. with her son. They've lived in a classroom inside the church ever since as they continue to seek asylum.

Fearing deportation, Hilda does not step foot outside of the building, but Ivan is able to go to school and play soccer for a team, according to Rev. Jim Rigby, whose been with St. Andrew's for around 35 years.

"We feel it's right as a church to open our door when someone is fleeing violence," Rigby told KVUE in July.

In July, the Austin Sanctuary Network said Ramirez received a letter from ICE saying she owed more than $300,000 to the federal government, or $500 a day for being in the country illegally.

This week the Austin Sanctuary Network said Ramirez received another letter from ICE, this time threatening prosecution.

“The latest letter has completely changed the dynamics where they’re no longer talking about civil penalties," Rigby told KVUE on Thursday. "They’re talking about criminal penalties. So they’re talking about sending Hilda and women like her around the country to federal prison for up to 10 years for seeking asylum here.”

Rigby said he believes the letter was sent to around seven other women living in churches in the U.S.

A 2011 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy says churches are known as "sensitive locations" where immigration enforcement shouldn't happen. But Hilda and Ivan are still worried.

They say with the holidays around, it's bittersweet.

Ivan (right) and his mom Hilda (left) get ready to put more decorations on a Christmas tree. Ivan's soccer coach gave them the tree.

"Happy because people come to visit us and talk to us, and they give us little things," said Ivan Ramirez. "Sad, because I wish I could like go out and buy something for my mom and she buys something for me."

Rigby says the two are beyond thankful they're able to be inside of the church, but wish they could have freedom.

"It's like Christmas in prison," said Rigby. “Every time they go to sleep, they don’t know if there’s going to be a knock at the door.”

So as the holidays roll around, Ivan and Hilda will continue to hope, because they don't know what's next.

"I think we could ... be free one day," said Ivan.

"They're very tough," said Rigby. "Both of them are incredibly tough so they'll find whatever joy there is in the holiday."

