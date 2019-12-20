HOUSTON — Around a dozen officers from the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and Austin Police Department were at the scene of a house in northwest Harris County on Thursday as part of the investigation into the case of a missing Austin mother and her weeks old baby.

The investigation is taking place on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

Law enforcement was seen going into the house around 8:15 p.m., according to KTRK. Authorities were reportedly focusing on a car in the back driveway of the house.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her baby, Margot Carey have not been seen since Dec. 12.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Austin police said the FBI and Texas Rangers have joined the search. Investigators from Travis County Search and Rescue, as well as Texas Parks & Wildlife are also assisting in the search.

Authorities have set up a command post at a police substation in South Austin to coordinate efforts by a growing number of state, federal and local investigators.

By Wednesday, members of the FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team were in Austin. The team, which as been in place for more than a decade, has about 60 agents from across the country, who have special skills in finding missing children.

Investigators have been divided into teams to help review forensic evidence, including hours of video footage from security cameras throughout the area and to continue interviewing those who know Broussard.

Austin police set up a designated tip line number for this case. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call (512) 974-5100 immediately.

