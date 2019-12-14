AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation has been launched after the disappearance of a woman in Cedar Park who police now believe is dead.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., the Cedar Park Police Department received a call from a concerned family member who had not seen or heard from Amanda “Mandi” Gordon, 30, in several days.

Police conducted a welfare check at Gordon’s home at 2505 Cypress Ln. to check on her and her two young children.

Officers made contact with common-law husband, Samuel Roy Byrd, 32, who was not cooperative, police said on Saturday.

Based on concerns for Gordon’s whereabouts and the children in the home, the SWAT team forced entrance into the residence. The children were removed and are now safe with family members.

Byrd was taken into custody and faces drug-related charges. Records show he has since bonded out.

Investigators believe Gordon is deceased and are searching for her body.

Authorities will remain on-scene at the residence, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cedar Park police at (512) 260-4766.

RELATED:

2 Cedar Park students arrested, accused of making terroristic threat towards high school

'My tools are injured' | Cedar Park woman files claim against Walmart after razor blade found in shopping cart handle

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police searching for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl

More than 200 employees in Austin didn't get paid for their work

There are more than 30 items on In-N-Out's secret menu. Here's what you should try

American Welding Society warns of future welder shortage