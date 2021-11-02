List of Central Texas school delays, cancellations due to weather

Here is a list of school districts that are choosing to delay or cancel classes due to winter weather.

The cold weather and winter conditions caused some Central Texas school districts to either delay or cancel classes on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

Here is a list of which districts have either announced certain closures or delayed or canceled classes:

Austin Community College

All ACC on-campus and in-person classes are canceled Friday. Remote learning and online classes will go on as scheduled. Campus and centers will remain closed through noon Friday.

Austin ISD

All after-school activities were canceled Thursday, and all classes will be 100% remote on Friday. The mass COVID-19 testing event for Friday has also been canceled.

The district will also be canceling the following meal distribution sites:

Anderson High School

Covington Middle School

Dawson Elementary School

Eastside Memorial Early College High School

Pecan Springs Elementary School

For a list of meal distribution sites and times for those that remain open, click here.

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD will delay the start of school for Friday by two hours. Buses will run two hours later than normal.

Blanco ISD

Blanco ISD classes have been canceled for Friday due to the threat of icy road conditions.

Burnet CISD

Due to inclement weather, school is canceled for Thursday and Friday.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD will be moving to 100% remote instruction on Friday.

Meals for students will be available for curbside pickup at Del Valle HS, Ojeda MS, and Dailey MS from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 15, is a student holiday and there are no in-person or remote classes.

Dime Box ISD

All classes will be 100% remote on Friday.

Dripping Springs ISD

Dripping Springs ISD schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD will be closing school Friday.

Georgetown ISD

Classes in Georgetown ISD are canceled for Friday. All after-school activities were canceled for Thursday.

Hays CISD

All afterschool activities are canceled through Monday. School will be 100% virtual on Friday and Monday, and all extracurricular activities are canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

While a normal day is planned for Tuesday, the district will monitor weather conditions during the weekend and contact all parents by Monday night with a decision.

Hutto ISD

Hutto ISD said Friday will be a virtual learning day for all students. All Hutto ISD schools and main buildings will be closed.

IDEA Public Schools

All IDEA Austin classes will be held virtually on Friday. Campuses are expected to resume on Monday.

Jarrell ISD

Jarrell ISD will be canceling school Friday.

Jubilee-Wells Branch

Jubilee-Wells Branch released students at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

KIPP-Texas-Austin

All schools and Austin will be closed and students will be participating in virtual learning Friday. In-person learning is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD said it would be releasing students at their usual times on Thursday, but after-school activities were canceled. The district also said LISD classes would be 100% virtual on Friday.

We've made decisions regarding classes today & forthcoming. Leander ISD keeps a regular schedule today; concerned parents can pick up their child if they so choose. After-school activities cancelled. 100% virtual Fri & possibly Tue, Feb. 16. Read more --> https://t.co/clTJZkMuO7 pic.twitter.com/QlRwavOQKQ — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) February 11, 2021

Lexington ISD

All classes will be remote Friday out of an abundance of caution, Lexington ISD said. The district said campuses and teachers will give specific instructions and expectations for Friday activities.

A school holiday is already scheduled for Monday, and the superintendent said "I will make a decision about Tuesday and Wednesday by noon on Monday."

Liberty Hill ISD

Schools will be 100% remote on Friday.

Lockhart ISD

Students at Clear Fork Elementary were let out of school early Thursday due to a lightning strike to the building, which impacted operations. No one was hurt, but the heating mechanisms to the building were damaged, according to the district.

The school asked parents to pick up their children from the school as quickly as possible. For those who cannot pick up their children or their children ride the bus home, the school said it will transfer those students to other parts of the campus that still have heat until regular dismissal time.

Llano ISD

Due to inclement weather, school was canceled for Thursday. All Llano ISD campuses and offices will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Friday. A final decision on having school on Friday will be made at 7:30 a.m. and a notification will be sent out.

Manor ISD

There was not an early dismissal Thursday. All after-school activities were canceled. Friday is a student holiday/bad weather day/staff development day.

Marble Falls ISD

Marble Falls ISD campuses will be closed on Friday. Additional information about UIL games will be announced on Friday night.

Pflugerville ISD

All Thursday after-school classes were canceled. Students were asked to take home learning materials in case of the "high probability" that classes will be 100% remote Friday, but that has not yet been announced.

Round Rock ISD

RRISD will move to 100% virtual instruction on Friday.

Smithville ISD

Due to icy weather, all Smithville ISD campuses will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

St. Michael's Catholic Academy

St. Michael's Catholic Academy will be 100% remote learning on Friday.

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD will be 100% remote learning on Friday.

Texas State University - Round Rock

Due to the weather and a power outage in the Round Rock area, Texas State University closed the buildings on the Round Rock Campus on Thursday. Faculty are asked to inform students of alternate class plans. Campus will remain closed on Friday.

Valor Public Schools

Both Valor South Austin and Valor North Austin will be 100% remote learning on Friday.

