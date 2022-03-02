Central Texas residents urged to give to nonprofits on Amplify Austin Day

This is the 10th annual 24-hour event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report on Amplify Austin 2020 surpassing its goal.

Residents across the seven-county region of Central Texas are urged to give back to the nonprofits that help boost those in need during Amplify Austin Day.

The 10th annual event, hosted by Austin-based nonprofit I Live Here I Give Here, is set to take place during a single 24-hour period starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

More than 700 nonprofits across the Austin area are asking for donations through the Amplify Austin website. I Live Here I Give Here's goal is to reach 50,000 donors. The event usually raises thousands of dollars for nonprofits in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco counties.

On the website, you can search for an organization or a topic, or view all the organizations, before making a donation to the specific nonprofit.

In partnership with C3 Presents, ILHIGH will host a 24-hour broadcast starting at 6 p.m. that will feature musical performances by artists such as Black Pumas, Durand Jones and The Indications, Band of Horses, White Reaper and Charlie Sexton. You can watch the broadcast on the organization's YouTube channel.

ILHIGH's mission is to get more people in Central Texas to give to nonprofits in their area.

