Election results: Texas governor

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texans are casting their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote – including major seats like the lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters will also decide who will represent them in both the state and U.S. Capitol, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

Of course, the gubernatorial race is at the top of everyone's mind.

On the Republican ballot, Abbott is facing Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry (not the former Texas governor), Chad Prather and Allen West.

On the Democratic ballot, O'Rourke is facing Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Rich Wakeland.

Abbott was elected as the 48th governor of Texas in 2014 and assumed office in 2015. Prior to that, he was the 50th and longest-serving Texas Attorney General, a position he held from 2002 until 2015. He also previously served as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court for several years and as a state district judge in Harris County. He is a native Texan who was born in Wichita Falls and raised in Duncanville. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, Abbott earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.

