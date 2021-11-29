I Live Here I Give Here encouraging Central Texans to participate in Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday promotes giving back, starting at the local level.

AUSTIN, Texas — I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH), an Austin-based nonprofit, is encouraging Central Texans to participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good by giving back, starting at the local level. The day takes place annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, as a donation-based follow-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This Giving Tuesday, ILHIGH is trying to reach its goal of $100 million in cumulative funding for 2021.

"2021 is a momentous year for I Live Here I Give Here," ILHIGH CEO Courtney Manuel said in a statement. "Not only are we celebrating our organization’s 15th anniversary, we are also about to achieve an incredible milestone – $100 million raised for Central Texas nonprofits. We will surpass this landmark achievement on Giving Tuesday, thanks to the generous Central Texans who helped us get there!"

Donors who use the AmplifyATX.org website to donate to their favorite nonprofits on Giving Tuesday can make an optional extra contribution to the I Live Here I Give Here Amplify Fund in the donation cart before checkout. Donors can also visit the fund page to contribute directly.

According to ILHIGH, the ILHIGH Amplify Fund encourages donors and nonprofits on Amplify Austin Day in early March and is the source of critical matching dollars shared across all organizations. Since 2013, ILHIGH has raised over $11 million for the Amplify fund, which benefits more than 700 participating Central Texas causes.

This Giving Tuesday, ILHIGH is also encouraging Central Texans to participate in its Acts of Generosity Social Media Challenge by sharing how they give using the hashtags #ILiveHereIGiveHere and #GivingTuesday. According to ILHIGH, an Act of Generosity includes things like supporting local artists, fostering an animal, donating unused books and more.

ILHIGH has also teamed up with Visible to select one Instagram follower to review $100 to give to their favorite nonprofit on AmplifyATX.org.

According to ILHIGH, since its first Giving Tuesday campaign in 2017, the nonprofit has counted approximately 31 million Acts of Generosity in Central Texas, including $17 million donated by Central Texans.