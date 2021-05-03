Ninth-annual Amplify Austin Day kicks off Thursday

The region's biggest day of giving aims to connect the community with local nonprofit organizations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's biggest day of giving, Amplify Austin Day, kicks off on Thursday!

The ninth-annual, community-wide, 24-hour event sponsored by local nonprofit I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH) begins at 6 p.m. and will continue through March 6 at 6 p.m.

This year, the goal is to double the participation of years prior to 60,000 unique donors while raising funds for more than 675 participating nonprofit organizations.

This year will be a little different, as Austin is now recovering from both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the recent winter storms disaster.

On Feb. 19, ILHIGH created the Amplify Disaster Relief fund designed for organizations that fall into one of the following categories: Disaster Relief & Emergency Response, Basic Needs, Human Services and Housing, Shelter & Homelessness.

So far, this fund has raised more than $89,000. Donations will continue to be added throughout the Amplify Austin Day campaign.

This year, C3 Presents has partnered up to help produce the first-ever Amplify LIVE, which will air on AmplifyATX.org. This livestream will feature the local nonprofit community, celebrity guests, musical performances and more.

Over the past eight years, Amplify Austin Day has raised more than $69 million for organizations across Central Texas in need.

