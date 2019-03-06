AUSTIN, Texas — "It's a little I-35,” said Leeanner Burnell about Airport Boulevard, who was born and raised in Austin. "Some kind of accident waiting to happen.”

She lives near Airport and MLK and said she asked for sidewalks 14 years ago.

"Because people walk a lot,” Burnell said.

There are several portions of the street with gaps in the sidewalks. Closing these gaps is one of the City's planned improvements for the road.

These improvements would stretch from North Lamar to US 183 South – the entirety of the road.

"Improvements for all modes of travel,” said Mandy McClendon, senior public information officer with the City’s corridor program office. “No matter how you choose to get around."

The intersection of MLK and Airport tops the city's list of intersection crash locations .

Twelfth Street and Airport comes in second. Oak Springs Drive and Airport comes in third. RM 2222 (Koenig) and Airport is 19.

“We'll be looking at those intersections to optimize signal timing to improve turning movements,” said McClendon. “Hopefully make them a lot safer and allow vehicles to move through there more efficiently."

Plans include:

Upgrading 22 traffic signals

Adding 10 mid-block signalized crosswalks (pedestrian hybrid beacons)

Changing turn lanes at several intersections: Springdale, MLK, Manor, Aldrich/Wilshire Blvd., 45th Street, Koenig Lane, Shady Lane/Bolm Road

Creating a shared-use path on both sides of the road (8 to 10 feet wide)

Paving improvements

Improvements to Capital Metro Rail Line between Springdale Road and Bolm Road

The city estimates the cost of construction to total nearly $80 million. You can take a look at plans for specific streets more in detail HERE.

"We anticipate the bulk of construction to occur between 2021 and 2024,” said McClendon.

Burnell said she wants to see police enforcing traffic violations more often.

"Airport needs to be monitored,” said Burnell. "We have a lot of new houses, homes and children now."

The Airport Boulevard Corridor Project is just one part of the 2016 Mobility Bond .

If you are curious about the projects in your area, the city has an interactive map to track progress .

