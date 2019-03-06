MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Two contract workers were crushed to death Saturday while offloading transmission poles in Marble Falls.
According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, a 9,000 to 10,000-pound metal utility pole had fallen onto the two workers during "lifting operations."
The men were working on a Pedernales Electric Cooperative transmission upgrade project, officials said.
The contracted workers were with the Washington company Maslonka Powerline Services, PEC said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
