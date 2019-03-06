MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Two contract workers were crushed to death Saturday while offloading transmission poles in Marble Falls.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, a 9,000 to 10,000-pound metal utility pole had fallen onto the two workers during "lifting operations."

The men were working on a Pedernales Electric Cooperative transmission upgrade project, officials said.

The contracted workers were with the Washington company Maslonka Powerline Services, PEC said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rest in peace: Remains found in Arkansas are Maleah Davis'

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station