AUSTIN, Texas — 'Pickup' by Capital Metro is an on-demand service that will take you from your front doorstep to anywhere with its service zone.

Manor will be the first location to experience the service.

Pickup rolled out on June 3, and riders can arrange on-demand transit service from their smartphone using the Pickup app.

Pickup Manor will not replace Manor ISD transportation and will not serve school campuses.

Right now, the service in Manor will run weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pickup Manor replaced the 470 line, as this was changed after CapMetro redesigned their service map.

RELATED:

Downtown Austin MetroRail station to close for months

Construction to begin for downtown Austin transit improvements

KVUE hosts 'Digital Transportation Town Hall' on May 14

This on-demand service is meant to fill in the gaps where it didn't make sense to have a big transit bus to serve a particular area.

By fall, the service will be available to four different areas in Austin: Exposition Boulevard, Rogge Lane and Johnston Terrace on the east side and St. David's on the north side.

CapMetro is trying to make sure they can pick you up in at least 15 minutes.

As of now, the service isn't running 24 hours a day, but CapMetro wants feedback to pin down its permanent locations and hours of operations.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rest in peace: Remains found in Arkansas are Maleah Davis's

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station