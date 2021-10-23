COTA experiences bus cancellations during Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend event

COTA said it was working with local school districts in an effort to "source more bus drivers and reopen shuttle sales."

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) reported Saturday the facility was experiencing more than 100 bus cancellations "at the last moment," which has led to disappointed guests at this weekend's event.

COTA put out a statement on Saturday afternoon that it was working with local school districts in an effort to "source more bus drivers and reopen shuttle sales from the airport on Sunday."

COTA is hosting the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix from Oct. 22 tom Oct. 24. Festivities of the weekend include the U.S. Grand Prix Formula One race on Sunday, as well as a concert from Billy Joel and Twenty One Pilots.

The Formula One race is expected to draw record travelers into Austin, according to Austin airport officials.

Here is the full statement released from COTA officials:

"Due to more than 100 buses canceling at the last moment, we know many guests have been disappointed and inconvenienced. Labor shortages and unexpected cancelations have effected so many parts of all of our nation's businesses, and we are no different.

"Most importantly, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to the thousands of central Texans who are working hard to make this weekend a success. We encourage all our guests to join us in thanking these dedicated hospitality employees who are doing their best to make this United States Grand Prix possible.

"We are working with local school districts, in an effort to source more bus drivers, and hope to reopen shuttle sales from the airport for tomorrow."

The Formula One U.S. Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and will air on KVUE.