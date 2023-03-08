Crews battling 60-acre brush fire in Caldwell County

The fire started in the 1700 block of North Colorado Street in Lockhart.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fire crews in Caldwell County are battling a brush fire that sparked in Lockhart Friday afternoon.

The fire started near the 1700 block of North Colorado Street. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the 60-acre Barth Fire is entirely uncontained.

The fire caused Lockhart police to temporary close of U.S. Highway 183 at N. Colorado Street from FM 2001 into Lockhart city limits, but those roadways have since been reopened.

The Lockhart Police Department said they will notify those directly within the vicinity of the fire if they need to evacuate the area. No mandatory evacuations have been put in place as of yet.