LOCKHART, Texas — Firefighters are battling a 35-acre wildfire in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was burning off Dickerson Road, southwest of Lockhart.

There was low visibility due to heavy smoke, the sheriff’s office said.

As of 4:45 p.m., the wildfire, which the Texas A&M Forest Service has called the Plum Hopper fire, was 35 acres and not at all contained.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.