Having trouble signing in to Austin Public Health's vaccine registration website? Here's how to fix it

The KVUE Defenders are answering your coronavirus vaccination questions at 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every day, we get more questions about COVID-19. So, the KVUE Defenders are working to find your answers.

Question: I registered with Austin Public Health for a coronavirus vaccine. I'm unable to log back in. Their system has an option to reset a password but it doesn't send an email to do so. I checked my spam and junk folder too and no response. I have seven friends who are experiencing the same exact problem. Can KVUE check this out?

Answer: Austin Public Health told KVUE "individuals experiencing login issues should attempt to add '.aph' to the end of their email as a login workaround. For example, 'janedoe@gmail.com' should try to log in as 'janedoe@gmail.com.aph.'" This should resolve the issue.

Question: My parents are category 1B. How do I get them on a waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine? There doesn't seem to be any clear direction at this time on Texas health websites.

Answer: Austin Public Health told KVUE its pre-registration system allows anyone to sign up. Individuals will be contacted when APH has more vaccine available and they fit the qualifications. However, APH encouraged people who have a primary care provider or pharmacy that they usually go to, to reach out to them first.