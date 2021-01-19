What are the common reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — The KVUE Defenders are continuing to answer your COVID-19 questions.

One thing viewers want to know: What are the most common reactions to the vaccine?

Most complaints from younger people tend to be arm pain around the injection site. Some complain of headaches, fever or nausea.

However, the FDA continues to keep track of reactions because, as they vaccinate more people, they are hearing of more severe reactions.

According to the latest data from CDC dating back to Dec. 23, more than 1.8 million people got the Pfizer shot and, of those, 175 people reported adverse reactions.

On Monday, California public health officials ordered clinics across the state to stop using a specific batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after a handful of people vaccinated Sunday in San Diego experienced anaphylactic shock – a severe allergic reaction that requires immediate attention.

There has been a warning for this type of reaction given to anyone who may have had a previous reaction of this sort, but because this was a higher number of reactions in a shorter amount of time, health leaders wanted to be careful. Researchers hope to learn more this week.

