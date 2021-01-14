Are you only allowed to get COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the county you live in?

The KVUE Defenders are answering your coronavirus vaccination questions at 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every day, we get more questions about COVID-19. So, the KVUE Defenders are working to find your answers.

Question: Are we restricted to vaccines distributed in our county of residence, or can we go to a neighboring county?

Answer: There are no county restrictions, per se. However, healthcare leaders told us vaccines are allocated based on county demographics. If someone is going to a different county to get the vaccine, it's not going to be very helpful for those counties.

Question: How can we be sure that if we get a shot (no matter which brand it's from) that we will be able to get the second shot in the allotted time?

Answer: The Texas Department of State Health Services told the Defenders for each dose sent to providers, the CDC is reserving a dose to send at the appropriate time for the booster (three or four weeks later, depending on the vaccine), so there will be a second dose available for patients at that time. However, it is up to individuals to make the appointment to get the second shot.