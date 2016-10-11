West Nile virus detected in East Austin

The virus was detected in a mosquito pool in the 78721 postal code area. APH says no one has been infected as of yet.

AUSTIN, Texas — A mosquito pool in East Austin has returned a positive test for West Nile virus.

According to a Wednesday release from Austin Public Health (APH), the positive pool was located in the 78721 postal code of East Austin. APH also stressed that no positive cases of West Nile virus have been detected in people in the area as of yet.

“As more people are spending time outdoors, especially with the upcoming holiday, it’s crucial that we get the word out on how to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they may carry. Let’s follow the four Ds and use the prevention tools at our disposal to keep ourselves, our families and communities safe,” said Marcel Elizondo, the Environmental Health Services Division Chief.

In 2022, there were six positive mosquito pools in Travis County, 410 positive pools across the state of Texas and 46 confirmed West Nile virus cases in people.

So far in 2023, three pools in Williamson County have returned positive tests, but there have still not been any cases detected in humans in the area.

The APH wants to remind people that there are several steps to take to prevent the spread of West Nile virus and the breeding of mosquitoes. Just remember the four D's: drain standing water, dusk to dawn is when mosquitoes are most active, dress in long sleeves and pants when outside and apply DEET on exposed skin and clothing.

Although mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, the months between May and November are considered the most active and when mosquitoes have the largest population.