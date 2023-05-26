First positive sample of West Nile virus found in Georgetown

The sample was collected from a site near Geneva Park located near 1021 Quail Valley Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County and Cities Health District's (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program has found a positive sample of the West Nile Virus in Georgetown.

The Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin tested the results collected from a site near Geneva Park located near 1021 Quail Valley Drive.

This is the first positive and earliest sample of the West Nile virus of the 2023 season.

Last year there were four mosquito trap samples that returned positive samples of the virus in Williamson County. Health officials also reported on one human case last year.

“With the recent rain events, we are seeing large increases in mosquitoes throughout Williamson County. As we near the holiday weekend and enjoy outdoor activities I encourage everyone to remove any standing water and use insect repellent if spending time outdoors.” Jason Fritz, MPH, Integrated Vector Management Program Lead.

Symptoms to be aware of include:

fever

headache

body aches

skin rash

swollen lymph nodes

People who are 50 and older and/or immune-compromised are at risk for severe symptoms which include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and in rare cases death.

There are ways to prevent mosquitos from breeding and reducing the chances of being bit.

Officials say there are three Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain any standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitos don't have a place to breed

any standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitos don't have a place to breed Defend by using an EPS-registered insect repellent

by using an EPS-registered insect repellent Dress in pants and long sleeves when outdoors

In Central Texas, mosquitos are present year-round with the most active months being May through November. During those months, WCCHD will monitor and test mosquitos for viruses.