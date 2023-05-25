West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap in Georgetown

The positive sample was collected from a trap site near Geneva Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A mosquito trap in Georgetown has returned a positive result for West Nile Virus, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The positive result comes from a trap site near Geneva Park near 1021 Quail Valley Drive, and was discovered on Thursday by the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

This is the first positive West Nile sample since October 2022. It is also the earliest that West Nile has been detected since the county began sampling mosquitoes in 2013.

Four traps came back positive in 2022 in Williamson County, with one person contracting the potentially deadly virus.