West Nile virus detected in mosquito trap sample in Jarrell

A second sample collected by the WCCHD in the Sonterra Community of Jarrell returned the positive test.

JARRELL, Texas — A second sample collected in the Sonterra Community of Jarrell tested positive for West Nile virus by the Williamson County and Cities Health District's (WCCHD) integrated Vector Management program.

The Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin returned the lab results, which returned positive.

This is the second time a trap in the same location came back positive for the virus in the past 10 days. It also marks the third reported positive trap for West Nile virus for the 2023 season in Williamson County.

To help keep people safe, the Sonterra Municipal Utility District will begin truck-mounted spraying at dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Spraying operations will happen in an approximately 1-mile vicinity of where the positive sample was found on the evenings of Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26. During those times people and pets are encouraged to stay indoors.

Last year there was one human case of West Nile virus reported in Williamson County.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

fever

headache

body aches

rash on the trunk of the body

swollen lymph nodes

Those who are over the age of 50 and or have a compromised immune system have an increased risk of more severe symptoms which include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and death.

Preventing the breeding of mosquitoes and reducing the chances of getting bit are ways to fight against the exposure of West Nile virus.

Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters

Defend by using EPA-registered insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk

The WCCD has more information on how to prevent the spread of the virus.