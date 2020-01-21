AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services shows flu activity is slowing down across Texas.

According to the report, the percentage of people testing positive for the flu reported by hospital laboratories and the percentage of patient visits due to flu-like illness have both decreased.

But while activity is decreasing, health officials don't want you to let your guard down yet. They say the flu is still widespread in Texas – and that is expected to continue for several more weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates at least 13 million people throughout the country have had the flu this season. More than 6,600 people – including 39 children – have died.

Health experts recommend people ages 2 to 64 get the flu shot to avoid catching the illness.

