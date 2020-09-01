AUSTIN, Texas — Doctors say this flu season could go down as the worst in a decade. The season is peaking earlier than normal – and some claims going around online are saying this year's flu vaccine isn't effective.

But local doctors said that isn't the case.

"According to the CDC, it's been about 99% effective with the flus we are actually testing," Dr. Steve Ramirez with Baylor Scott & White Health said. "The flu vaccine is actually spot on."

Dr. Ramirez said it's still not too late to get a flu shot because the season may last longer than normal.

Officials in Hays County said they are seeing more people visit hospitals because of flu symptoms, so they want people who are feeling sick to go to walk-in clinics or urgent care facilities to cut down on wait-times and get the care they need faster.

