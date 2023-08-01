Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helping hundreds more musicians get health care

In partnership with Central Health, HAAM is providing health care to 500 more musicians. The deadline is Jan. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, Central Health approved to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). This will help an additional 500 local artist enroll in health coverage.

"We have money that we can spend now," said Rachel Blair, HAAM's chief operating officer. "We've usually run out by this time in the year."

The enrollment period ends on Jan. 15. For local musicians wanting to receive financial assistance on their 2023 insurance premiums, head over to HAAM's website.

"It's our privilege and our opportunity to really make sure that Austin's musicians stay in Austin," Blair said.

Within rising affordability concerns in Austin, HAAM's goal is to make sure artists get all the help they can get.

"We find that musicians tell us all the time, 'If it weren't for HAAM, I would leave Austin and go somewhere more affordable," Blair added. "Or, 'I moved to Austin because of HAAM.'"

KVUE spoke with one Austin musician who is a part of HAAM and remembers what it was like to not have coverage after having a seizure.

"I had [a seizure] in my 20s, about eight, maybe nine years ago now," James Bookrt said. "I didn't have health insurance. So, I wasn't able to get any of the treatment."

About six years ago, Bookrt heard about HAAM. He joined, thankfully, because come January 2020, he started having seizures again. He was able to get the treatment he needed, and doctors discovered Bookrt has a non-epileptic seizure disorder.

"I see a neurologist every six weeks," he said.

It's treatment he wouldn't easily access if it wasn't for HAAM.

"In addition to being afraid about my health," he said, "that I didn't have to worry about finances, it was a … huge relief."

Now, Bookrt encourage others to join HAAM.

"Keep yourself healthy," he added. "That's important in the long run."

