HAAM Day 2022 raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians

The organization will be hosting a pop-up health event this Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians during its 2022 event on Sept. 13.

Every year, the organization works to provide health care services and assistance to Austin's low-income, working musicians. This year, HAAM broke the record for the most raised in the group's history.

Following up on this year's success, HAAM will be hosting its first ever pop-up health services event this week. Musicians, DJs and music teachers are all invited to show up and receive free services, including:

Custom filtered ear plugs by Estes Audiology (pre-scheduled appointments)

Vision exam and glasses from half Helen (pre-scheduled appointments)

Flu Vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines with Austin Public Health

Annual medical exam scheduling with Austin Regional Clinic

STD testing by Vivent Health

Bags and select products by H-E-B

Hygiene and safer sex kits, plus overdose reversal materials and training by Vivent Health

Chair massage from Austin Massage Company

First aid kits compliments of Sendero

Open enrollment prep with HAAM health navigators

Recipe sampling and Double Up benefit guidance by Sustainable Food Center

Food baskets from Farmshare

Gym membership sign up with the YMCA

"HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped over 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs and other services," organizers said.

The event will take place at the KFMA Studios, located at 41 Navasota Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.