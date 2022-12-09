HAAM Day returns in person Tuesday

This is the first in-person version of the event since 2019, allowing residents to fully immerse themselves in music around town.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) Day event is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to benefit low-income and working musicians throughout the community.

HAAM Day, which is sponsored by PNC Bank, will be held all throughout the Austin area, including San Marcos and Pflugerville. The event starts on tuesday at 6 a.m. with a kickoff speech from Austin Mayor Steve Adler at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, located at 403 E. Fifteenth Street.

After Adler's speech, a variety of bands will play at the Moody Amphitheater, as well as throughout the greater Austin area. See the full lineup.

This is the first in-person HAAM Day since 2019, allowing residents to immerse themselves fully in music around town. Additionally, select restaurants and retail locations will be donating 5% or more of their daily sales return to HAAM.

“We are excited to formally announce HAAM Day 2022’s date and this year’s presenting sponsor, PNC Bank,” said Paul Scott, CEO of HAAM. "We will be merging some of the best of what we have learned over the past two years, such as hosting performances on our social media platforms, while also making a splash across town.”

All funds raised on HAAM Day will help the organization continue to provide medical care services to Austin musicians. Every dollar donated yields a $7 match in direct services, meaning a $10 donation equates to $70 in medical care.

If you who would like to donate directly to the organization, visit HAAM's website.

