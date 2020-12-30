Less than a third of available COVID-19 vaccines have been used in Texas, state data shows

Data published by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows providers have used 205,463 doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — So far, Texas health care providers have used about 30% of all the vaccines they’ve received, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Some government officials are pushing for hospitals to vaccinate people faster, while others insist the State’s numbers are wrong.

Austin’s public health authority, Dr. Mark Escott, commended hospitals for vaccination rates on Wednesday.

"I will say that I've been very impressed with the work that our hospitals have been doing," Dr. Escott said. “They're doing a great job of getting vaccines out as quickly as possible.”

But numbers from the DSHS don’t show that.

According to DSHS data published Wednesday afternoon, 205,463 people have been vaccinated, while 678,925 doses of the vaccine have been distributed to health care providers.

Texas healthcare providers have used less than 1/3 of the vaccines they have received, according to data from @TexasDSHS.



Some state leaders are pushing for hospitals to vaccinate people faster, but others insist the state data is wrong. Story tonight at 5 on @KVUE pic.twitter.com/U9uiCLGrol — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) December 30, 2020

So 30%, or less than a third, of the distributed doses have been given to Texans.

State leaders are pushing for a faster vaccination rate, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

"A significant portion of vaccines distributed across Texas might be sitting on hospital shelves as opposed to being given to vulnerable Texans," Abbott tweeted on Tuesday. “The state urges vaccine providers to quickly provide all shots."

But Dr. Escott claims the State’s numbers are just wrong.

"I'll tell you that the state's reporting that on vaccines is way off,” Dr. Escott said. "There's a data lag in that reporting. But rest assured that the providers that have [the] vaccine are getting it out the door as quickly as possible."

KVUE reached out to the DSHS asking for a comment, but no one has responded to that request.

DSHS updates the online vaccination count every day at about 4 p.m. You can find that data here.