Travis County enforcing dine-in service curfew for bars, restaurants around New Year's holiday

Any bar or restaurant violating the overnight orders could face a fine of up to $1,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — While many Austin-area bars have been permitted to stay open if they are serving food, a new order will prohibit both bars and restaurants from operating dine-in services on nights around the New Year's holiday.

Starting on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. and through Jan. 3 at 6 a.m., all dine-in food and beverage services will be restricted from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. This order is being enforced on both the City and Travis County level.

Venues that serve food and drink will still be allowed to operate during this timeframe if they are using drive-thru, curbside pick-up or delivery services. This change also applies to any venue serving food or drink from an onsite kitchen, food truck or catering service.

The new orders come at a time where COVID-19 cases have increased across the area, placing a strain on local hospital capacity. In recent days, local health leaders have also pleaded for individuals to stay home around the holidays.

“The situation is critical,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “We are asking the public to stay home as much as possible and not gather with people outside their households for New Year's Eve. We are asking people to only go out to restaurants for take away, delivery or drive-thru services. We are now experiencing uncontrolled widespread community transmission of COVID-19, particularly in circumstances where masking and distancing are not possible, making bars and similar establishments extremely concerning over this holiday weekend.”

The City of Austin's order can be read here. The Travis County order can be read here.

They only apply to businesses that serve food or drink. All others can continue to operate as outlined in previous COVID-19 orders.

While enforcement for the curfew will be carried out by the City and County, state agency TABC will continue to enforce the State's COVID-19 rules for bars operating as restaurants on New Year's Eve.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is TABC’s top priority," TABC said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our agents are continuing to inspect businesses to ensure they’re following state standards to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On New Year’s Eve, TABC agents will be enforcing the rules under Executive Order GA-32."

Anyone who witnesses a suspected violation can report it to Austin 311. Violations will be against Austin City Code Section 2-6-24 and are a criminal offense punishable through criminal enforcement, except as limited by state order. A criminal violation of the order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.