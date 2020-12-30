Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody suing Sheriff-elect Mike Gleason contesting election results

Certified election results declared Gleason the winner after he received 56.06% of the vote.

Community Impact reports that in the suit, Chody claims that the true outcome of the election cannot be ascertained due to "so many material mistakes, illegalities and/or fraud which occurred in the administrating and tabulation of the election."

The lawsuit cites two sworn affidavits that make claims of several instances of discrepancies and tabulation errors, according to Community Impact. The lawsuit also notes a technical error that impacted precinct-by-precinct voting breakdown found by the county on Nov. 2.

Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis has described the error as a minor, non-results-impacting programming issue, Community Impact reports. Ahead of the Williamson County Commissioners Court's vote to certify the results, Davis also reiterated that he was completely confident in the election results summary report that he presented to the court.

In addition to contesting the results themselves, Community Impact reports that Chody's lawsuit also claims that Gleason and his wife participated in electioneering outside of a voting location. However, the suit notes that the Gleasons were standing just outside the 100-foot marker, meaning they were not practicing electioneering as defined by the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

The suit also reportedly states that the Gleasons used the services of current Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick when he was in private practice and alleges that this association is why Chody was indicted on a felony evidence tampering charge in the Javier Ambler case this fall.

According to Community Impact, neither Davis nor Gleason had a comment on these matters.

