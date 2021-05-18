Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting government entities from mandating masks

The Executive Order came hours after Austin city leaders had announced its updated masking rules, which left the mask mandate in effect through June 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Tuesday prohibiting governmental entities in Texas – including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government officials – from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.

According to the governor's order, public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation that's inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, the governor's order states.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails are exempt from the Executive Order.

The Executive Order came hours after Austin city leaders had announced its updated masking rules, which left the mask guidelines in effect through June 15. But the City of Austin said masks could be dropped for those fully vaccinated if a business decides to do so in certain situations.

KVUE has reached out to Austin Public Health for comment regarding Abbott's executive order.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said the governor's order comes too early.

"The Texas State Teachers Association believes Gov. Greg Abbott’s order ending all masking requirements in Texas public schools, effective June 4, is premature," Ovidia said. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools require masks and social distancing for the remainder of the school year because many students have not been vaccinated and will not complete their two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccines until well into the summer. And many of these children will be attending in-person summer school. FDA approval for vaccinating children aged 12-15 was issued only last week, and there has been no approval for vaccinating children younger than 12."