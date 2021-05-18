Austin City Council to vote Thursday on item converting hotel purchased for homeless housing to domestic violence shelter

The agenda item looks to convert a pro-ledge – originally intended to house those who are homeless and at high risk for COVID-19 – into a domestic violence shelter.

The City of Austin is set to vote Thursday on plans to convert one of the hotels it initially bought for homeless housing and instead make it a domestic violence shelter.

Item 16 on Thursday's city council agenda states that, if approved, the City would allocate $2.1 million from the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Austin Public Health (APH) Operating Budget for "supportive services, housing assistance, and direct client assistance." The new domestic violence shelter would be managed by The SAFE Alliance, according to the City's agenda item.

Staff from the Public Works Department would be responsible for contracting for the building’s renovation into the new domestic violence shelter, and the timeline for the renovations may take 18 to 24 months after the City engages a contractor, the agenda item states.

The City operates five pro-lodges that were acquired to house the homeless, with 340 rooms in all. In April, KVUE reported that 177 homeless people were staying in those rooms, and the remaining rooms were either undergoing repairs, cleaning or getting ready for residents.

Three of the five lodges are leased properties. KVUE also reported in April that the City said because those pro-lodges were designed to help with the COVID-19 emergency response, one of the pro-lodges would close in May.

The terms of the initial agreement in the city council item would run from May 20, 2021, through September 30, 2022, and include three year-long extension options worth $2 million per year to potentially make the deal worth $8.1 million total.

Two other city council items address the City's other hotels purchased to house those experiencing homelessness.

Item #17 aims to execute a deal with Caritas of Austin to manage Texas Bungalows Hotel & Suites to "provide permanent supportive housing to disabled individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness." The City would fund $564,000 from the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Austin Public Health (APH) Operating Budget, according to the agenda item.

Item #18 aims to execute a deal with Integral Care to manage Candlewood Suites, the hotel located in Williamson County that has been at the forefront of numerous protests by neighboring residents and businesses. The City would fund $423,000 from the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Austin Public Health (APH) Operating Budget, according to the agenda item.