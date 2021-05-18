Austin leaders say businesses can require masks in certain settings after CDC changes guidelines for the fully-vaccinated

The CDC is now advising that those who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

AUSTIN, Texas — The CDC is no longer urging that those who are fully-vaccinated to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Now, the City of Austin says masks are still required in certain situations.

Despite the CDC's announcement on May 13, Austin still had a mask mandate in effect, and the "health authority rules" remain in effect through June 15. The CDC announcement maintains that people should wear a mask and socially distance if it's required by federal, state or local law.

The updated health rules in Austin state the following:

Masking remains required in hospitals, health care facilities, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings

For those who are fully vaccinated, masking remains required unless a business owner allows fully vaccinated individuals to remove their masks indoors with less than 500 people or outdoors with less than 2,500 people

Outdoor sites with more than 2,500 people may be exempt if the Health Authority approves the site’s COVID-19 precautions

Fully-vaccinated individuals should wear a mask and distance when the risk of transmission to those who are not fully vaccinated is significant, the City of Austin said. Partially or unvaccinated people should continue to mask and socially distance, per CDC's guidance.

A diagram to help what Stage 2 in @austintexasgov means. Notice no masks are required if you are fully vaccinated for private events or shopping/dining. Masks are required for traveling. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/tcMT4PrHbC — Jenni Lee (@JenniL_KVUE) May 18, 2021

The CDC eased the mask-wearing guidance last week, saying that science has evolved and shown that fully-vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. You are fully-vaccinated when you are two weeks out from your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Many Austin business owners told KVUE enforcing the mask mandate has been difficult.

Walmart, the country's largest retailer, and Target say the new, relaxed rules on masks apply to all its stores, clubs and other locations where it operates.

However, some big box stores like Macy's, Walgreens and CVS plan to keep their mask requirements for now. Simon Property Group will still require shoppers and workers to wear masks. Simon operates locations at The Domain, Barton Creek Square Mall, Round Rock Outlets and San Marcos Outlets.

As people learned about the CDC’s new advisory, some people wondered if businesses could begin asking customers if they’re vaccinated. Some people claimed that would be a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, more commonly known as HIPAA. But most businesses would not violate HIPAA by asking about a customer’s vaccination status.