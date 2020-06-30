x
coronavirus

New art installation at Pease Park shows safe distancing in public

The installation uses colorful, 8-by-8-foot squares that are about 6 feet apart to illustrate safe distancing in public.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new art installation went up in Pease Park on Tuesday that illustrates safe distances when in public outside.

"P A R K S P A C E" was installed at Pease Park through a partnership with the Pease Park Conservancy and AIA Austin, along with Austin Foundation for Architecture.

The installation uses colorful, 8-by-8-foot squares that are about 6 feet apart to illustrate safe distancing in public. The theme for Pease Park's installation was the Bluebonnet, so each square is a shade of blue.

The squares are painted on the ground using eco-friendly paint, according to Pease Park.

Other parks participating in "P A R K S P A C E" include Republic Square, Zilker and Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River parks.

