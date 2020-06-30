x
coronavirus

Austin bar owners protest the shutting down of bars by Gov. Abbott

The protest started at the Texas Capitol at around 11 a.m. and is expected to end at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin bar owners took to the streets of Austin on Tuesday, June 30, to protest Gov. Greg Abbott shutting down Texas bars to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Texas bars must close except for to-go, restaurants go back to 50% capacity: Gov. Abbott

According to KVUE's Jenni Lee, more than 30 bar owners are suing over the governor's executive order that shut down bars.

Among the protesters was Shelley Luther, a Dallas hairstylist who was jailed for defying orders and staying open in May. Additionally, she called Gov. Abbott's orders to shut down bars discriminatory.

As of June 29, more than 153,000 cases have been reported in the state and more than 2,400 Texans have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Additionally, an estimated 81,335 people have recovered.

WATCH: Travis County's daily case numbers continue to spike

