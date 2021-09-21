Funeral arrangements for Georgetown police officer who died from COVID-19 announced

A memorial service for Officer Michelle Gattey is set for Saturday, Sept. 25, at First Baptist Church in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A memorial service for Georgetown Police Officer Michelle Gattey is set for Saturday, Sept. 25. Gattey died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Georgetown, according to the police department. The department will perform full police honors for Gattey outside the church following the service.

The Georgetown Police Department will also host a processional from Ramsey Funeral Home to First Baptist Church before the funeral around 1 p.m. Law enforcement can take part in the procession.

In a post on Twitter, the department said the route will begin on Williams Drive, continue onto DB Wood Road and end on West University Avenue.

Gattey served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years before joining Georgetown’s police department as an intern. She became an officer in 2020 after attending the police academy.

Two police officers and one firefighter in Austin also died of COVID-19 in the last few months.

In the days following Gattey’s death, two of her dogs, Granger and Xander, died in a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown.

Gilby Chapperson, who was supposed to take in one of the dogs, said “Michelle loved them very much.”

“Granger would follow Michelle around the house and liked to steal things and hide them,” Chapperson said. “Granger was named after country singer Granger Smith (Michelle’s favorite country singer).”