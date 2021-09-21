Coroner confirms human remains are those of Gabby Petito; initial manner of death deemed a homicide

The 22-year-old was on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing after he returned to his North Port home without her.

WYOMING, USA — The body that was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest over the weekend has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, the FBI in Denver confirms.

Law enforcement says the coroner's office has determined the initial cause of death is a homicide. However, the official cause will be determined following the final autopsy.

The 22-year-old was on a cross-country road trip with her 23-year-old fiance Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing after he returned to his North Port family home without her. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

As of this Tuesday, authorities are searching for Laundrie at the vast Carlton Preserve in Sarasota County, Florida.