2nd Austin police officer has died from COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — A second Austin police officer has died from COVID-19, according to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski.

The Austin Police Association said Thursday in an email to the department that Sergeant Steve Urias died from COVID-19 complications.

"Our sincere condolences to the Urias family, his friends and working colleagues. His service to our department and community will forever be remembered," APA President Ken Casaday said in the email.

This comes one day after the APD announced Senior Patrol Officer Randolph Boyd had also died from COVID-19 complications.

Urias and Boyd were among two officers in the hospital due to the virus and among 41 currently on leave because they are currently ill or recovering.

Nationally, more officers have died of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021 than any other cause, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

In May, state lawmakers passed a bill allowing officers' families to have access to line-of-duty death benefits if they die of COVID-19, making it presumptive that they contracted the virus on the job.