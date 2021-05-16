Family says Pflugerville Police Department 'botched' investigation into teen siblings' deaths

The Pflugerville Police Department denies the accusations that officers failed to pursue certain investigative processes.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The family of teen siblings Le'Nyce and Lee Anthony Fisher are demanding justice after what they call a "botched investigation" into the siblings' deaths in November 2020.

The siblings' mother, Deanna Fisher, along with family, friends and community activist Quanell X with the New Black Panther Nation, will be holding a press conference and protest in front of the Pflugerville Police Department on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

On Nov. 11, a fatal crash occurred on the southbound access road of State Highway 130 near Pflugerville Parkway. Police were unable to confirm additional details at the time, but family members confirmed to KVUE that both 15-year-old Lee Anthony Fisher and 17-year-old Le'Nyce Fisher were killed in the crash.

According to a press release sent by Quanell X on Sunday, the siblings were killed by a teenage driver who was speeding and who, according to eyewitnesses, appeared to be racing. Quanell X wrote that the driver was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, however, "The Travis County DA informed the Fishers' parents and the leader of the New Black Panther Nation, Quanell X, that the charges will not be upgraded because of mistakes made by the Pflugerville Police Department."

Quanell X claimed in the press release that during the initial investigation at the crime scene, the suspect was not given a field sobriety test, police failed to obtain a warrant to have the suspect's blood drawn and police failed to subpoena the suspect's phone records to determine what they were doing at the time of the accident.

The Pflugerville Police Department denies the accusations that officers failed to pursue certain investigative processes. The department sent KVUE the following statement regarding the investigation into the Fishers' deaths:

"The Pflugerville Police Department has worked closely with the Travis County District Attorney's Office from the onset of this investigation, which is common practice for similar incidents. Our investigators utilized the investigative options available to them in accordance with State law and accusations that officers failed to pursue certain investigative processes are false. With the assistance of the Travis County District Attorney's Office the juvenile suspect was charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide. This tragedy has had an impact on our entire community who are still grieving for the Fisher family and we will continue to work with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to bring justice."

The police department also said that although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Now that charges have been filed, the department has turned the case over to the Travis County DA's office and "must defer any questions related to this case to them."