Person drowns after falling off raft into Colorado River, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — A person drowned after falling off a raft into the Colorado River Sunday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed.

At around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Austin-Travis County EMS stated that medics, Travis County STAR Flight and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a wilderness rescue near 9100 Ramirez Lane in Austin. Callers reported a possible drowning after a patient fell off their raft into the Colorado River. Bystanders were performing CPR.

#ATCEMS, @STAR_Flight_TC & @AustinFireInfo are responding to a Wilderness Rescue at 9100 RAMIREZ LN (14:34). 911 callers report a possible drowning after the patient fell off a raft into the river, bystanders currently have CPR in progress. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 16, 2021

Shortly after, ATCEMS said hasty teams were on the scene and STAR Flight had landed near the patient. Rescuers were at the patient's side with CPR in progress. Additional rescuers were attempting to reach the scene by boat.

At 3:20 p.m., ATCEMS said STAR Flight had obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement of an adult patient. At that point, the scene was turned over to the Austin Police Department.

The Austin Fire Department said that the victim was caught in a hydraulic after rafting over a low head dam on the Colorado River.

Location where victim was caught in hydraulic after rafting over low head dam on Colorado River. pic.twitter.com/veIi6f7gfL — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) May 16, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.