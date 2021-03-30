x
Coronavirus

Austin could enter Stage 2 COVID-19 guidelines by April 13, UT modeling suggests

Austin Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott gave the UT model projection to Travis County commissioners on Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon enter Stage 2 territory of Austin Public Health's (APH) COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, which is a seven-day moving average of 10 hospital admissions per day, according to modeling from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium

Austin Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott gave the UT model projection to Travis County commissioners on Tuesday morning. According to the City's dashboard, Austin's seven-day moving average for hospital admissions – as of March 30 – was 19. 

Austin dropped from Stage 4 to Stage 3 on March 13. 

Stage 3 recommendations include:  

  • Continue wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing good hygiene
  • Higher-risk individuals (those over 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions) should avoid non-essential dining, shopping and travel
  • Everyone should continue to avoid gatherings with social groups greater than 10
  • Businesses and restaurants voluntarily operate at a reduced capacity of 50% to 75%

Stage 2 recommendations include:  

  • Continue wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing good hygiene
  • Individuals are urged to avoid dining and shopping except with precautions
  • Everyone should continue to avoid gatherings with social groups greater than 25
  • Businesses and restaurants voluntarily operate at a reduced capacity up to 75% capacity 
Credit: City of Austin
Each stage is in response to the risk of spread of COVID-19. Austin-Travis County will reach Stage 5 once the 7-day average of new coronavirus hospitalizations hits 70.

This comes as Texas opened up eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to all adults above the age of 16. Texas is set to get more than 1 million first doses of the vaccine this week. Providers in Williamson County will get more than 10,000 doses, Travis County will receive more than 34,000 doses and Hays County will get about 3,000 doses.

