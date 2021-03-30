Austin could enter Stage 2 COVID-19 guidelines by April 13, UT modeling suggests

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon enter Stage 2 territory of Austin Public Health's (APH) COVID-19 risk-based guidelines , which is a seven-day moving average of 10 hospital admissions per day, according to modeling from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium .

Austin Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott gave the UT model projection to Travis County commissioners on Tuesday morning. According to the City's dashboard , Austin's seven-day moving average for hospital admissions – as of March 30 – was 19.

This comes as Texas opened up eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to all adults above the age of 16. Texas is set to get more than 1 million first doses of the vaccine this week. Providers in Williamson County will get more than 10,000 doses, Travis County will receive more than 34,000 doses and Hays County will get about 3,000 doses.