AUSTIN, Texas — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Texas have decreased slightly over the past two weeks after a big jump three weeks ago, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
While the number of hospitalizations has risen from 1,411 on April 20 to 1,525 on May 11, the rate of new cases requiring hospital care has dropped.
There was a 10.8% gain in hospitalizations between April 20 and April 27, then a 1.9% decrease the following week. Between May 4 and May 11, hospitalizations decreased one-half of 1%.
Data from the State health department also shows increasing deaths from the virus with the percentage of increases from week-to-week remaining fairly steady.
The fatality rate from COVID-19 rose from 495 on April 20 to 1,100 on May 11. There was a 33.9% increase in deaths between April 20 and April 27, a 33.3% increase between April 27 and May 4 and a 24% increase between May 4 and May 11.
WATCH: How does Texas compare to its neighbors when it comes to COVID-19 testing
