AUSTIN, Texas — Austin mayor Steve Adler appeared on MSNBC Sunday and said he was concerned about businesses reopening in Texas.

Adler told MSNBC he believes it could lead to an increase in new coronavirus cases.

"I wish the governor would have waited a little bit longer for us to get testing capacity in place, or tracing capacity in place but frankly no one knows anywhere in any of these states or any if these cities what relaxing is going to do. I am concerned we are going to end up with a second spike," Adler said.

As of Friday, May 1, some restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters have been allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity, but bars, gyms, nail salons and other businesses are not allowed to reopen.

RELATED: Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?

Austin mayor, Travis County judge weigh in on enforcing Gov. Abbott's new order to reopen some businesses

The City of Austin has provided guidance on activities and information for businesses that have recently opened, or plan to open soon, under Governor Abbott’s April 17 Executive Order GA-18 which supersedes some provisions of the “Stay Home – Work Safe” Order.

Adler told KVUE he was not planning on going out to any restaurants yet to prevent the possibility of spreading of COVID-19.

Adler also told MSNBC Sunday he wished the federal government would help states out more with getting personal protection equipment, or PPE, for medical professionals.

