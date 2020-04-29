AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said that some Texas businesses will be able to reopen on Friday, May 1, and restaurants were one of them.

All Texas retail stores, movie theaters, malls and restaurants will be able to open their doors again starting on Friday, but they'll only be able to maintain up to 25% occupancy, Gov. Abbott announced on Monday, April 27.

Here's which restaurants in Austin will reopen for dine-in:

While some restaurants are opening their doors again, other restaurant owners told KVUE they're not ready to reopen yet due to health concerns.

In an interview on KVUE, Gov. Abbott had a message for those who are afraid to go out.

"If you don't want to go out, don't go out. If you don't want to open your business, don't open your business," Gov. Abbott told KVUE's Ashley Goudeau. "We do strongly suggest that if you do go out, you wear a mask and, most importantly, we strongly suggest if you're 65 and older, continue to stay at home.

