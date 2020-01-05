AUSTIN, Texas — After shutting its doors to customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several Austin-area malls are reopening after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan to gradually reopen Texas businesses starting on May 1.

Simon Property Group, which owns several malls in the Austin area, announced it would be reopening its properties on Friday, but not all mall stores will be open. Food courts and play areas in malls will be closed, and customers will be asked to wear masks.

These Austin-area malls will reopen on Friday, May 1:

Additionally, the Second Street District in Downtown Austin said the following tenants will be open:

The Domain Northside said the following would be open starting Friday:

For the stores that are open, hours will be reduced for cleaning. Safety purposes will be in place to ensure that customers are social distancing such as putting decals on the floors, taping every other sink and keeping drinking fountains closed.

Simon said it will provide face masks to customers who ask for them and will have temperature checks available.

