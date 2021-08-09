Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 57,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 57, and an average of 559 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 481. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 107,895 cases have been reported and at least 1,004 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,906 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized (47 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 26,377 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 330 people have died. At least 24,141 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 475 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 56,208 cases have been reported and at least 565 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 8, there are a total of 49 new COVID-19 cases (36 students, 13 employees) and a total of 187 new exposures (184 students, 3 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 593 cumulative positive cases (468 students, 119 employees, 6 other) and 3,718 cumulative exposures (3,652 students, 57 employees, 9 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 8, there are 100 new positive cases (93 students, 7 employees) and 881 new "close contacts" (866 students, 15 employees). There have been 859 total cumulative positive cases (751 students, 108 employees) and 8,231 total cumulative "close contacts" (7,441 students, 790 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 4-10 there have been 137 total positive cases. There have been 1,053 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 6-10, there has been 1 total positive case. There have been 504 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: There have been a total of 402 cumulative student cases and 80 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 51,904, up from 20,256 on Aug. 27
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 13,026, up from 7,488 on Aug. 27
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 8, 2021
Updates:
