Police investigating deadly road rage incident off I-35 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a deadly road rage incident in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a woman in the 9400 block of Interstate 35 northbound reported someone pointed a gun and shot her around 12:30 p.m.

Officers arriving on the scene did not find the woman and continued searching the area, police said.

The woman was later found in the 12000 block of the Interstate 35 southbound service road, south of West Yager Lane, with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they believe the incident was related to road rage, but they do not know what led up to the shooting. They are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call APD.