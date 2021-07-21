LIST: Masking policies for school districts in Central Texas

As coronavirus cases rise in Central Texas, you might be wondering if your child will have to wear a mask to school during the 2021-22 school year.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the 2021-22 school year approaches, you may be wondering if your child will have to wear a mask at school, especially as coronavirus cases are rising in Central Texas.

Austin Public Health, Travis County and the Austin Independent School District said they “strongly recommend” all children under 12-years-old continue to wear masks at school until a vaccine for their age range is approved.

However, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May prohibiting government entities, including school districts, from requiring or mandating mask-wearing after June 4, 2021.

A list of school districts and their current decision on masking policies is below:

Dripping Springs ISD:

Dripping Springs ISD told KVUE that it does not have an official plan for masks on campus yet. However, it did submit a draft of its COVID-19 protocols to the school board last week.

The draft proposes DSISD be "mask optional." The board will discuss the plan at their meeting next Monday, July 26.

Lockhart ISD:

Lockhart ISD told KVUE it does not have a finalized plan for masking as of Wednesday, July 21.

Pflugerville ISD:

Pflugerville ISD will determine its face-covering policies based on "the level of disease activity of COVID-19."

The school district will use data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Austin Public Health, OSHA and Austin-Travis County Health and Humans Services to determine "appropriate protective measures," according to its website.

Taylor ISD

Masks will be optional for students and staff members, according to Taylor ISD's website.