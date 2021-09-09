Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 57,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 57, and an average of 555 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 526. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 108,932 cases have been reported and at least 1,015 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,977 active cases, and 60 people are currently hospitalized (52 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 26,620 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 333 people have died. At least 24,310 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 428 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 56,653 cases have been reported and at least 569 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 9, there are a total of 96 new COVID-19 cases (75 students, 21 employees) and a total of 424 new exposures (418 students, 3 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 640 cumulative positive cases (507 students, 127 employees, 6 other) and 3,955 cumulative exposures (3,886 students, 60 employees, 9 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 9, there are 42 new positive cases (41 students, 1 employee) and 720 new "close contacts" (707 students, 13 employees). There have been 899 total cumulative positive cases (790 students, 109 employees) and 8,951 total cumulative "close contacts" (8,148 students, 803 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 4-10 there have been 170 total positive cases. There have been 1,086 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 6-10, there have been 97 total positive cases. There have been 603 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: There have been a total of 440 cumulative student cases and 88 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 51,904, up from 20,256 on Aug. 27
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 13,026, up from 7,488 on Aug. 27
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
